With the Golden State Warriors taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, it starts a three-game road trip that could be a crucial one for the team, but most importantly for star Draymond Green. As Green and the Warriors are looking to bounce back after pushing the Oklahoma City Thunder, though resulting in a 124-112 loss, the forward's family is about to grow imminently.

There is news that Green is expecting the birth of a child really soon, and with the team embarking on an East Coast road trip, there is a chance the 35-year-old could miss it. When asked by Kerith Burke about going on the road when a monument occasion is on the horizon, Green would be vulnerable and admit it “sucks,” while also using an NSFW word to describe how he's feeling.

“It sucks. Pretty s****y if I’m being honest,” Green said. “But nonetheless, this is my job. I love to do my job. But it’s terrible if I’m being honest,” Green said. “It’s not the first time I’ve been in this position, though. But my wife does a great job. She’s strong. I’ll do all I can to get back here if I need to.”

I asked this question with my scratchy sick voice, and you can clearly hear “with something big on the horizon.” He has NOT missed the birth of his child, his answer was about the potential of getting that phone call while he’s on the east coast and she’s on the west coast. https://t.co/wTpRnjfEB9 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 4, 2025

Warriors' Draymond Green on balancing being a player and a father

While Green's son was present at the Warriors' loss to the Thunder, the family is about to welcome a new member, though the player could only hope he can make it in time for his wife, Hazel, and the newborn. The life of an NBA player and balancing that with being a father seems like a difficult task to master, a point that Green made.

“I haven't seen my family much over the last month, really, so we try to cherish the moments we do get,” Green said, via NBC Bay Area. “But yeah, it's fun, they keep me on my toes. That's why they were here, and it's just so much going on. I was happy that he was here.”

Golden State is 11-11, looking to get back in the win column when the team takes on the 76ers on Thursday.