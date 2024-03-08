Inter Miami star Lionel Messi‘s impact on and off the field is legendary, but a recent tale takes the notion of his influence to new heights, reported by GOAL. Messi's name played a surprising role in the rescue of a 90-year-old Argentine grandmother from potential abductors affiliated with Hamas in Gaza.
In a harrowing incident on October 7, Ester Cunio found herself facing armed intruders in her Israeli home. As she and her family braced for a possible abduction to Gaza, Messi's name unexpectedly became a lifeline. When confronted by the gunmen, Ester revealed her Argentine roots and expressed her love for football, specifically mentioning Messi.
In an interview with Fuente Latina, Ester recounted the encounter, saying: “I told him that I speak in Argentine, in Spanish. I didn't understand his language. The Arab language, and I speak poor Hebrew. I speak Argentinean Spanish, so he asks what Argentina is. Then I tell him, ‘do you watch football?' He said he liked it and I told him I am from Messi's country. He was surprised and told me he loves Messi. He put his arm on my shoulder, gave me his gun, he made me do the peace sign and they snapped the picture.”
The famous Ak-47 grandmother kidnapped by Hamas in Israel turned out to be Argentine and was released because she said she was from Messi's country.
On the morning of October 7, Ester Cunio was at her home in the Israeli Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas terrorists broke in. This… pic.twitter.com/owKoQkF8B4
Remarkably, the mere mention of Messi's name seemed to transform the demeanor of one of the assailants. The gunman, who turned out to be an admirer of the football legend, not only abandoned hostile intentions but also took a selfie with Ester.
While Ester was spared further harm, her joy is tempered by the knowledge that her grandchildren are still held captive in Gaza. She now eagerly requests Messi's help to secure the release of her imprisoned grandchildren.
While there has been no official confirmation from Lionel Messi regarding his awareness of the incident, the story highlights the profound impact of Messi's name, symbolizing hope and solidarity even in the darkest of times.
