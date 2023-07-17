David Beckham got a bit emotional during the unveiling of Lionel Messi as an Inter Miami player.

After more than a month of anticipation, the World Cup winner was finally unveiled and introduced to his new fans Sunday at a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It's a monumental moment for American soccer as Messi is by far the biggest name to ever be playing in the MLS, probably since Beckham himself was playing when he signed with the LA Galaxy back in 2007.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Now a co-owner at Inter Miami, Beckham got emotional during the unveiling as he addressed the magnitude of Messi's arrival in Florida in a move that was 10 years in the making.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team,” Beckham said (via ESPN). “I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city to Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country … We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.

“So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami … Bienvenido a La Familia.”

Beckham's certainly doing a good job so far as Messi wasn't the only player unveiled. The Argentine's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets was also introduced after signing a deal on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see who else could join the duo.