Lionel Messi has arguably had the greatest football career of all time. With almost 700 goals and a long list of accolades, the football world may never see another player like him again. However, we can all agree that the newly-signed Inter Miami player wouldn’t be as big as he is without his teammates' contributions.

Even if you are Lionel Messi, the football team doesn’t always revolve around you. There are 11 players on the pitch trying to attain the same objective. Messi started his career at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances. In 2021, he signed for PSG before getting his hands on the only trophy that had eluded him, i.e., FIFA World Cup.

Now, he is Inter Miami alongside his former Barcelona teammates, i.e., Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Recently, the Argentine legend was speaking to the media, where he named the best team-mates throughout the course of his career.

Messi stated (quotes via Daily Mirror): “Like Ronaldinho, Deco, Eto'o, [Luis] Suarez, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets.

“I was lucky enough to play with the best players and enjoy the game with them. Speaking of which I almost forgot about Neymar because there are so many people.”

“There must be many players I forgot to mention,” he said.

“I've been lucky enough to play with the best players, with the best strikers. Like Neymar, Eto'o, Suarez, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [David Villa], and many more.

“I've been comfortable playing with all of them, or almost all of them because I've been lucky enough to play with the best of them… playing with them is easy.”

Messi has enjoyed a fantastic start to his career at Inter Miami. The 36-year-old has already scored four goals and provided one assist in three MLS games.

