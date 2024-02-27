Athletes have a lot of soft spots despite their competitive and very serious attitudes. One of them is always reserved for children who idolize them and have been inspired because of their body of work. Lionel Messi is most definitely one of these people. Since his move to the MLS and Inter Miami, the Argentinian legend has gotten a lot of love from American celebrities. Kim Kardashian just recently became one of them during the LA Galaxy fixture.
Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, was able to walk out with Lionel Messi before Inter Miami faced off against LA Galaxy. The proud mom could not contain her emotions. She even posted the video on X and captioned it, “Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!”
Inter Miami also did not disappoint during the game. The squad had possession of the ball for 64% of the matchup. This got them 567 passes to set up the offense. There, they notched 11 shots at the goal but only five of them were on target. The main drawback of this MLS game was that Inter Miami could not convert their dominance into the scoreboard.
If not for Messi's shot that echoed around Dignity Health Sports Park in the 92nd minute, LA Galaxy would have gotten away with the win. However, the Herons did end up with a draw. It still puts them atop other MLS teams in the Eastern Conference.
Messi's Inter Miami season so far
2023 was not the best run for the Herons. They finished 14th in the Eastern with nine wins, seven draws, and 18 losses. But, Messi along with Luis Suarez have been turning the program around little by little. Aside from the viewership numbers, Inter Miami is getting a serviceable boost from the legends in their production.
Last year, the Argentinian put up a goal and two assists in two matches. Now, he is set to bring more glory to the team and march their way atop the MLS standings. So far, he has a goal and an assist in two fixtures. Great things are ahead of Inter Miami.