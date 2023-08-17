Lionel Messi‘s remarkable form in the Leagues Cup for Inter Miami has ignited a debate about the quality of MLS. Taylor Twellman fires back at the critics and urge them to simply enjoy the magic of Messi on the field, reported by goal.com.

Messi's incredible run in the Leagues Cup has seen him score an astounding nine goals in six matches, propelling Inter Miami to the tournament's final against Nashville this Saturday. However, some skeptics have raised questions about the level of defending in MLS due to Messi's prolific goal-scoring spree.

Twellman, a well-known commentator and former MLS player, wasn't willing to entertain such criticism. He highlighted a remarkable statistic from Messi's time with Barcelona, where he scored in six consecutive games at the start of a campaign. Twellman's point was that such goal-scoring feats are celebrated without judgment in other leagues, so the same should be done for MLS.

He reminded critics that Messi has proven his excellence against the best teams in the world, including a stunning performance in a World Cup where there were no doubts about the quality of opposition.

Messi's impressive track record speaks for itself, with his historic 33-goal tally in 21 consecutive La Liga matches during the 2012-13 season. Twellman's message emphasized that instead of questioning the quality of MLS, fans should revel in the privilege of witnessing Messi's talent on display.

As Inter Miami prepares for the Leagues Cup final against Nashville, Lionel Messi's form has brought heightened excitement to the competition. The prospect of Messi potentially lifting his first trophy since joining the club has sent ticket prices soaring, as fans anticipate witnessing his magic firsthand. Taylor Twellman's response serves as a reminder that moments like these are meant to be cherished and celebrated, rather than dissected and criticized.

