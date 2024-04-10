Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has addressed the media ahead of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Monterrey, shedding light on Lionel Messi‘s approach to the game amidst controversy surrounding the first-leg tunnel clash, reported by GOAL.
The first leg of the quarter-final encounter between Inter Miami and Monterrey was marred by a post-match altercation that spilled into the tunnel. Leaked audio from the incident allegedly captures Monterrey coach Nico Sanchez referring to Lionel Messi as a “possessed dwarf” with the “face of the devil.” The clash added fuel to an already intense rivalry between the two sides, setting the stage for a highly anticipated second-leg showdown.
Tata Martino's insights on Lionel Messi
Tata Martino, addressing the media, provided insight into Messi's mindset ahead of the crucial second leg. Martino emphasized Messi's unwavering commitment to competitive excellence, highlighting his relentless drive on the pitch. Martino expressed confidence in Messi's ability to approach the game with the same professionalism and determination that has characterized his illustrious career. The Inter Miami boss stressed that Messi's competitive nature transcends external distractions, focusing solely on delivering his best performance for the team.
“When it comes to someone like him [Messi] and the way he competes the way he has on a professional level since being 16, 17 years old, he doesn't need any extra or special situation. He absolutely competes like this because he feels that way and the day he doesn't feel that way he will leave football. In the situation where he finds himself, or the league he plays in, in a friendly or decisive match, I don't think he will confront it any other way than competitively to his limit of possibilities. That's what we expect from the whole team, not just him.”
In response to questions regarding the tunnel confrontation, Martino shifted the focus back to the upcoming match, expressing disappointment that non-football-related incidents were detracting from the anticipation surrounding the game. Martino emphasized the significance of the upcoming fixture, urging the team to concentrate on the footballing aspects rather than dwelling on past controversies. By redirecting attention to the on-field action, Martino underscored the importance of maintaining a disciplined and focused approach in pursuit of victory. “Tomorrow's (Wednesday) game is so great and generates [excitement], from our side at least, so it's a shame to have to talk about things that aren't happening because of football. There's so much to talk about in regards to the game tomorrow, the preview and the post-match, so getting held up by things that aren't about football is not worth it and inopportune.” Martino said.
Lionel Messi returns
Messi's return to fitness following a hamstring injury represents a significant boost for Inter Miami as they prepare for the crucial second leg. Despite his recent injury concerns, Messi showcased his talent and impact by scoring a superb goal during his 45-minute appearance against the Colorado Rapids in the MLS. His availability for the upcoming clash against Monterrey adds depth and quality to the Inter Miami squad, enhancing their prospects in the Champions Cup competition.
Following the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash, Inter Miami will shift their focus back to MLS action. They are scheduled to face Sporting KC in an away fixture on Saturday, followed by a home clash against Nashville the following weekend. As they navigate a demanding schedule, Inter Miami will rely on Messi's leadership and skill to maintain momentum and achieve success in both domestic and international competitions.
As tensions simmer and anticipation builds for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final, Tata Martino and Inter Miami are focused on the task at hand. With Messi's return bringing a significant boost, Inter Miami aims to overcome Monterrey and advance to the semi-finals. Amidst controversy and criticism, Martino and his team remain determined to deliver a strong performance on the pitch, leaving behind distractions and focusing on securing victory in a crucial encounter.