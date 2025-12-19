Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo now finds himself a part of Bruno Fernandes' five-a-side team. The Manchester United captain recently appeared for an interview with Rio Ferdinand, where he shared the names he would pick for the best five-a-side team consisting of his former teammates.

The 31-year-old's list consisted of several legendary names apart from “CR7”. Choosing former Portuguese defender Pepe over Raphaël Varane at the back, Fernandes stated,

“So Pepe, just ahead of Rafa Varane, just because I played more with Pepe than I played with Rafa. But friendship-wise, Rafa was like one of my best friends here. Friendship-wise in the national team, when I came, Pepe was one of the ones who helped me the most. So I need to put him there.”

While Fernandes and Ronaldo often clashed during their time at the Old Trafford club, the midfielder opted to include the former Real Madrid forward in his team.

“Obviously, Cristiano has to be there. It’s the main goal-scoring of the football world all the time for me.”

While Pepe has retired from professional football, Fernandes and Ronaldo continue to play for both their clubs and the national team.

Who are the other members of Bruno Fernandes' 5-a-side team?

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, Bruno Fernandes revealed the rest of his team. Opting for former Udinese teammate Antonio Di Natale in the front with Ronaldo, Fernandes claimed,

“And then I have one more striker to put there. I will put [Antonio] Di Natale. That guy is, when we talk about loyalty, that’s also a guy, yeah. He could have gone to Juventus and decided to stay at Udinese for himself and for his family.”

The rest of his team's midfield included Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, both known for their exceptional passing, vision, and dribbling skills.