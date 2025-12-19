Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his bumpy ride with the club. Despite a star-studded team and an extremely talented coach, Manchester United has failed to impress its fans and critics for the past few seasons. Despite a woesome time for the northern English club, the Portuguese star revealed that he rejected two opportunities to leave the club.

The 31-year-old star recently appeared on Rio Ferdinand Presents and explained his belief in “The Red Devils”. Fernandes revealed that the club's results haven't quite matched his expectations, although he remains hopeful about the run.

“Obviously, when I speak about going and winning trophies, I stayed here because I think I still can win trophies here,” Fernandes noted. “I wouldn't have stayed here if the club hadn't told me our aim is still to get the highest we can be, get back to winning trophies, get back to being the club we were before.”

“Because if that was not the aim, then, yes, I wouldn't have stayed here. But [it's] because I know the aim of the club is still to get back to where they want to be, and where I want the club to be, and that's why I came to the club in the first place. So, if I can help to get back there, that's all I want to do.”

“When I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was like in the toughest periods I had the club and I could have left two times. The club said, ‘No, we need you.’ And I said, ‘Okay, you gave me something. I will give you something.’”

Bruno Fernandes chose to stay at Manchester United despite a disappointing run

The comments come after Manchester United's disappointing loss against Bournemouth. Currently placed sixth in the table, the midfielder believes his loyalty was recently challenged, compelling him to believe in the club's long-term future and captain the side.

“Obviously, I think the time at the club has not been as I wanted because, obviously, I wanted to lift trophies and I haven't lifted as many as I should and I could,” Fernandes added. “But at the same time, I think everything I've done for the club in a certain way was still very important. When we struggled the most, I stayed present at the club.”