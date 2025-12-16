Lionel Messi’s brief but highly anticipated visit to India delivered spectacle, star power, and chaos, but it stopped short of what many fans hoped for, a full football match, per Gulte. The Argentina and Inter Miami icon wrapped up a packed three day tour that included stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, drawing massive crowds at every appearance.

In Delhi, thousands packed into a stadium just to catch a glimpse of Messi as he walked the pitch, signed autographs, kicked balls into the stands, and interacted with young players. Chants echoed as he appeared alongside Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Travel delays caused by heavy fog trimmed his schedule, and frustration had already boiled over earlier in Kolkata, where angry fans vandalized a stadium after realizing Messi would not play there either.

Despite the frenzy, Messi kept his on field involvement limited to light drills and ceremonial moments. That decision was not about a lack of interest or energy from the 37 year old superstar. Instead, it came down to protection, risk, and strict contractual boundaries tied to his career.

The insurance clause that shaped Messi’s India visit

Article Continues Below

The primary reason Messi avoided any exhibition match revolves around an extraordinarily expensive insurance policy on his left leg. Reports have placed the policy’s value in the range of $900 million, covering the asset that defines his career. The terms restrict him from participating in any unsanctioned football games outside official matches for Inter Miami or the Argentina national team.

Any injury suffered during an unauthorized appearance would void that coverage. With that risk in mind, Messi chose caution over spectacle, opting for controlled interactions rather than competitive play. The decision ensured he stayed within the conditions of his insurance while still engaging with fans.

Away from the pitch, Messi met several high profile figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul Gandhi, and Sachin Tendulkar. He also virtually unveiled a massive 70 foot statue of himself in Kolkata, underscoring the scale of his popularity.

While fans did not get a full match, Messi’s India tour still showcased his global pull, even when the ball never truly left his foot.