Lamine Yamal has sprinted from Barcelona’s La Masia pipeline into global stardom, and his international decision still sits at the center of the conversation. Yamal, born in Spain to a Moroccan father, held eligibility for both Spain and Morocco at senior level, then chose to play for Spain, a path that already delivered a European Championship crown, per Goal.

The teenage winger made his Barcelona first-team debut in April 2023 at 15, then kept stacking age milestones for club and country. Spain handed him a senior debut in September 2023, and he soon became the nation’s youngest player and goalscorer at 16. By Euro 2024, Spain not only included him, it leaned on him. Yamal helped power Spain to the title, became the youngest player to appear in and win a Euro final, and took home the tournament’s Young Player Award.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui previously addressed Yamal’s choice, saying the youngster communicated honestly and with respect, while still acknowledging his roots.

Mustapha Hadji says Yamal “was wrong” to pick Spain

Even with the medals and the headlines, former Morocco international Mustapha Hadji did not mince words. Speaking to Al Arabiya Sports, Hadji said, “Although he plays with Spain, the affection that the Spanish will have for him will never be the same as that of the Moroccans.”

Hadji added, “So it’s a shame that he didn’t choose Morocco,” and claimed the teen misread the long-term emotional reality, concluding, “So that means he was wrong. I wish he had played with Morocco. He will always remain Moroccan, even if he plays for Spain.”

Yamal has spoken candidly about how he processed the decision. He said Morocco crossed his mind after its World Cup semifinal run, but he stayed focused on his long-held goal of competing in European tournaments. “With all my love and respect for Morocco, I have always wanted to play a Euro,” Yamal said, adding that he grew up in Spain and “feel like it’s my country.”

The story keeps cutting because it isn’t only about trophies. It’s about identity, belonging, and how a teenager can win Europe while still hearing that he picked the “wrong” home.