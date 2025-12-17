FIFA reversed course on World Cup ticket pricing this week after widespread backlash from fans around the world, introducing a limited number of $60 seats for loyal supporters, per ESPN. The change follows outrage over initial plans that listed some tickets, including those for the final, at prices exceeding $4,000.

The governing body confirmed Tuesday that $60 tickets will be available for every match at the 2026 World Cup in North America. Those tickets will go through national federations, which will determine distribution for supporters who regularly attend matches both home and away. FIFA referred to the adjustment as a new “Supporter Entry Tier.”

Availability will remain tight. The number of $60 seats per match is expected to be in the hundreds, not thousands. For the final, roughly 450 of the 4,500 tickets will fall into the lowest pricing category, a sharp contrast to earlier figures that sparked fan anger.

Fan Pressure Sparks Limited Concession

FIFA did not directly cite the backlash as the reason for the shift, but said the revised pricing aims to better support traveling fans following their national teams. Reaction had been building for months, particularly in Europe, where supporters voiced frustration over dynamic pricing models and resale fees that felt out of step with global football culture.

Earlier pricing details showed group stage tickets starting between $120 and $265 for matches not involving co-hosts the United States, Canada, or Mexico. Information shared with England supporters suggested that attending every match through the final could cost more than $7,000, intensifying criticism.

The response carried historical context. During the U.S. bid process, officials spoke about offering large numbers of low-cost seats early in the tournament. Previous World Cups also featured lower entry points, including the 1994 event in the United States and the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Fan group Football Supporters Europe welcomed the adjustment but said it failed to address key concerns, including pricing structures for disabled fans and companion tickets. The organization described the move as a reaction to global pressure rather than a meaningful solution.

FIFA allocates 8 percent of tickets to national associations, with 10 percent of that pool now priced at $60. For many supporters, the change offers symbolic relief, even as questions about accessibility remain.