Bruno Fernandes has never been shy about speaking honestly, and his latest comments offered a clear window into how he views the next chapter of his career.

The Manchester United captain confirmed he has genuine interest in playing outside England once his time at Old Trafford ends, naming Spain and Italy as destinations that appeal to him most, per ESPN. The 31-year-old shared those thoughts during a two-part interview with Portuguese broadcaster Canal 11, while also stressing that his immediate focus remains with United.

Fernandes made it clear that loyalty still drives his decision-making. He explained that he wants to stay with a club for as long as he feels valued, adding that the moment that feeling changes, he would approach the club directly about leaving. That mindset shaped his decision to turn down a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal during the summer, despite serious interest from the club.

While Fernandes said he wants to remain at United for now, he did not hide his curiosity about other top European leagues he has yet to experience.

Why Spain and Italy Appeal to Fernandes

Spain stands out to Fernandes for a simple reason, he has never played there. The chance to test himself in La Liga represents unfinished business in a career that has already crossed multiple countries and styles of play. Italy, however, carries deeper personal meaning.

Fernandes began his professional journey in Italy, featuring for Novara, Udinese, and Sampdoria before returning to Portugal with Sporting CP. He said he still feels a strong connection to the country, noting that his daughter was born there and has shown interest in learning Italian. That family tie, combined with the chance to compete for major honors, keeps Serie A firmly on his radar.

A return to Portugal also remains a possibility, though Fernandes approached that idea carefully. He admitted that going back to a place where he once thrived can risk altering how people remember that chapter. Out of respect, Sporting would be his first choice, but only if he believes he can still contribute at a high level.

Above all, Fernandes emphasized longevity. He wants to play for as long as possible, even if that eventually means dropping to a lower level, as long as the joy of football remains.