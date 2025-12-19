Vinicius Jr.'s future at Real Madrid has shifted from certainty to tension, and Europe has taken notice. What once looked like a straightforward contract renewal now sits in limbo, with stalled talks, public frustration, and growing interest from the Premier League. According to multiple reports in Spain, Manchester United has already taken a concrete step by holding a meeting with the Brazilian star in Madrid, signaling serious intent rather than casual monitoring, per Footbal365.

Vinicius has not accepted any of Real Madrid’s renewal proposals, and the gap appears structural, not procedural. The winger wants to stand shoulder to shoulder with the club’s highest earners, particularly Kylian Mbappé. His camp seeks a salary around €30 million annually, plus loyalty bonuses and performance incentives tied to trophies and individual awards. Madrid, however, views those demands as misaligned with internal valuations, especially when comparing output and influence within the squad.

Contract Standoff Fuels Premier League Interest

Tension has also crept onto the pitch. Vinicius drew attention earlier this season after reacting angrily to a substitution by head coach Xabi Alonso during El Clásico. As he walked off, cameras caught him saying, “Me? Coach? Coach, me? It’s always me. I’m leaving the team. It’s better I leave.” He later apologized, but the moment amplified rumors of strain behind the scenes.

Article Continues Below

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported in November that negotiations reached a breaking point, describing a “complete breakdown” and claiming Real Madrid set an asking price of €150 million. Tavolieri added that the relationship between Vinicius and Alonso had deteriorated to a level where a departure next season felt plausible.

That uncertainty has opened the door for Manchester United. Reports say club representatives recently met with Vinicius, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to position him as the club’s next global figure. United, per those reports, has shown a willingness to meet his financial expectations, framing money as no obstacle in their pursuit.

Vinicius remains under contract until 2027, but without progress on a renewal, this summer could force Madrid’s hand.