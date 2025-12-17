Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona suddenly feels less predictable. The veteran striker has held positive discussions with MLS side Chicago Fire, opening the door to a possible move to the United States once his contract expires at the end of the season, per BBC.

Sources indicate the conversations left a strong impression on both sides. Lewandowski remains open to the idea of continuing his career in Major League Soccer, and finances do not appear to present a barrier. While the Poland international still has options, including staying at Barcelona or exploring interest from the Saudi Pro League, an MLS move now sits firmly on the table.

Chicago Fire have positioned themselves aggressively. The club placed Lewandowski on its discovery list, which prevents other MLS teams from negotiating with him unless they compensate Chicago. That detail gives Fire a significant advantage, even as Inter Miami continues to draw speculation due to its global profile and available designated player slot following Jordi Alba’s retirement.

Why Chicago Makes Sense for Lewandowski

Chicago’s interest did not surface overnight. The club has tracked Lewandowski for at least six months, treating him as a priority target rather than a long-shot pursuit. That strategy aligns with Chicago’s growing ambition after reaching the MLS playoffs this season for the first time since 2017.

There is also a cultural layer at play. Chicago is home to the largest Polish community in the United States, a factor that resonates personally for Lewandowski. His wife, Anna, visited the city last month during a trip to the States, adding to the sense that the idea extends beyond pure football considerations.

On the pitch, Lewandowski continues to produce. He has scored eight goals in 17 appearances across competitions this season, helping Barcelona build a four-point lead at the top of La Liga. Injuries interrupted his campaign, and his Champions League outings have not yielded goals, but his domestic impact remains clear.

With his contract nearing its conclusion, speculation around Barcelona seeking a younger replacement has only intensified. That uncertainty makes Chicago’s approach timely, calculated, and increasingly realistic as Lewandowski weighs the next chapter of his career.