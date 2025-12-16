Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has never shied away from responsibility, but his latest comments revealed a more vulnerable side. Speaking candidly about last summer’s transfer window, Fernandes admitted it stung to realize the club appeared indifferent about whether he stayed or left amid heavy interest from Saudi side Al-Hilal, per BBC.

The Portugal international turned down a massive offer that could have reshaped his career and bank account. Reports indicated Al-Hilal were prepared to push close to £100 million in fees while offering wages that dwarfed anything available in Europe. Fernandes, however, chose Old Trafford, even as doubts about the club’s stance lingered.

Looking back, Fernandes said the realization hurt and saddened him. From his perspective, the message felt clear enough. If he decided to go, Manchester United would not stand in the way. That reaction cut deep for a player who prides himself on availability, effort, and leadership. Fernandes emphasized that he always shows up, always competes, and always puts the team first, which made the moment harder to process.

🚨💣 Bruno Fernandes: “Man United wanted me to LEAVE last summer, I have that in my head”. “I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the COURAGE to make that decision”, told Canal11. “I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like… pic.twitter.com/hQficuazdR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2025

Fernandes Explains Why He Stayed at Old Trafford

Despite the financial pull and the promise of trophies elsewhere, Fernandes said his decision went beyond money. Family played a role, but so did genuine affection for the club. He acknowledged he could have earned far more and likely collected silverware right away, yet walking away never felt right.

Fernandes also made clear that managerial support mattered. He noted that the manager wanted him to stay, which influenced his choice. Still, he believed the club hierarchy would have allowed his departure had he pushed for it, regardless of that backing. That reality, he admitted, brought disappointment.

The midfielder, under contract through 2027 with an option for another year, previously stated he would not entertain future talks until after the next World Cup. On the pitch, he continues to deliver, adding goals and assists this season and playing a central role in United’s attack, including a standout display in a recent high-scoring draw.