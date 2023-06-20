Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti has dismissed rumors that the club is in talks with Chelsea over a potential transfer for star striker Lautaro Martinez.

Zanetti said: “There's nothing with other clubs for Lautaro, no negotiations,” per Fabrizio Romano. “I can guarantee that Lautaro's very happy at Inter.”

Martinez, 25, has been a key player for Inter since joining the club from Racing Club in 2018. He has scored 79 goals in 173 appearances for the Nerazzurri, helping them to win the Serie A title in 2021.

The Argentina international has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Zanetti's comments suggest that Inter are not interested in selling him, especially considering how their star Romelu Lukaku plans to stay in Europe.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2023-24 season, and a transfer for Martinez would have been a good option for the club, serving as the centerpiece of their offense as Mason Mount is nearing his departure. However, it appears that they will have to look elsewhere for a new striker to replace Mount's position.

Martinez's contract with Inter Milan expires in June 2026, so the club has no immediate need to sell him. However, if he continues to perform at a high level, he could attract interest from other clubs in the future.

It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan will be able to keep Lautaro Martinez at the club long-term. However, his comments on Wednesday suggest that he is happy at Inter Milan and is not looking to transfer to any other team anytime soon.