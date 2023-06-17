Manchester United are prepared to bid again for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this transfer window in the next few days.

A key player for Chelsea and a regular in the England national team, Mason Mount is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, and he would be a valuable addition to United's squad.

The Red Devils had an initial bid of £40 million ($51 million) rejected by the Blues, but they are confident they can reach an agreement on a deal for the England international. Chelsea are reportedly holding out for a fee of £70 million for Mount, who has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. However, United believe they can lower the price tag by negotiating a lower fee or including players in the deal.

The expectation is #MUFC will bid for Mason Mount again next week after having a £40m bid rejected on Wednesday. All about the fee. United won’t match #CFC’s asking price of £70m+. Mount due to return to training at Chelsea with other non-internationals start of next month. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) June 17, 2023

United manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Mount and is eager to bring him to Old Trafford. He believes Mount would be a key player in his plans to rebuild the team and challenge for trophies. Mount is no stranger to winning, as he won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, as well as the UEFA Super Cup, as well as being the FA Cup runner-up with Chelsea three times.

It remains to be seen whether United will be able to agree a deal for Mount, but they are determined to bring him to the club. The Manchester United-Mason Mount transfer saga is likely to continue in the coming days and weeks.