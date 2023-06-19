Romelu Lukaku has made it clear that he is not prepared to leave European football at this stage, rejecting a significant offer from Saudi Arabia, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian striker, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has appreciated the proposal but has decided to continue his career within the European continent.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, Lukaku expressed his satisfaction with his current situation at Inter Milan. The Italian club holds the key to his future, as no agreement has been reached between Inter and Chelsea regarding a permanent transfer.

Lukaku's stance is consistent with his previous statements about his happiness at Internazionale. Since joining the club, he has thrived, establishing himself as one of the most prolific strikers in European football. Lukaku's impressive performances have contributed to Internazionale's success, including their recent Serie A triumph.

While Chelsea still has a say in Lukaku's future, it appears that the player himself is content to remain with Inter. His decision to reject the Saudi Arabian offer signals his commitment to European football and his desire to continue making an impact on the continent.

The news will be welcomed by Inter Milan fans who have grown fond of Lukaku and his contributions to the team's success. The club now has the responsibility of negotiating a deal with Chelsea to secure the striker's services permanently.

As the transfer window approaches, the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku's future is likely to attract further attention. Internazionale will need to navigate the negotiations with Chelsea carefully, considering the striker's preference to remain in Europe.