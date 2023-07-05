Every summer, soccer fans eagerly await the exhibition matches played by international and club teams in the United States, making it a standout event on the soccer calendar.

Excitement is mounting for the upcoming 2023 summer exhibition games, with teams of all sizes and from various leagues around the world planning tours in the US. The English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and other renowned clubs will be gracing American soil.

The Summer friendly games of 2023 will take place from July 8 to August 5, offering a delightful soccer spectacle to American fans. These matches may not have any significant stakes, but they allow teams to showcase their skills and compete for international bragging rights.

From July 8 to July 21, fixtures will include games between Colombian clubs Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, United Soccer League (USL) teams, and Welsh club Wrexham AFC, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Following these matches, the Soccer Champions Tour, consisting of eight games, will kick off on July 22 and conclude on August 2. The tour will visit cities such as Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Francisco.

Among the highly anticipated games in this series are the renowned El Clásico (Real Madrid vs. Barcelona), clashes between Juventus and AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, Arsenal and Manchester United rivalries, two London derbies (Fulham vs. Brentford and Chelsea vs. Fulham), as well as UEFA battles such as Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Arsenal vs. Barcelona, Manchester United vs. Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan vs. Barcelona.

There will be some rule changes for these friendly fixtures. Notably, there will be no limit on substitutions. Teams, especially those from outside Europe, desire to rotate players and provide everyone with a chance to participate in preseason action. Additionally, games may not end in draws. For instance, the MLS All-Star Game will proceed to penalties if the score remains tied, while other friendlies may conclude with a draw, depending on the competition.

Where and How to Watch

If tickets are unavailable, many of these friendlies can still be enjoyed through streaming or televised broadcasts. In the past, the MLS All-Star Games were aired on ESPN or FOX, and now, with Apple holding the MLS streaming rights, the MLS All-Star Game is available through the MLS Season Pass. Other games, including the Wrexham game against Chelsea, may be televised, possibly on one of the ESPN channels due to Wrexham's association with Disney.

Where to Buy Tickets

Vivid Seats

Ticketmaster

Possible TV Telecasts and Streaming Sites

TV: ESPN, Apple TV, Fox Sports 1, ViX, TUDN USA, Universo, UNIVERSO NOW

Streaming: fuboTV, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Peacock Premium, Paramount, Disney, ESPN+, ViX+, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Star+

2023 Summer Friendly Games

Saturday, July 8

Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional; in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 7:30PM

Saturday, July 15

San Antonio vs Sunderland; 9PM

Wednesday, July 19

MLS All-Star Team vs Arsenal, in Washington DC; 8:30PM

Chelsea vs Wrexham AFC, in Chapel Hill, NC; 7PM

New Mexico United vs Sunderland; 9PM

Friday, July 21

North Carolina FC vs Sunderland; 7PM

Saturday, July 22

Manchester United vs Arsenal, in E. Rutherford, NJ; 5PM

Chelsea vs Brighton, in Philadelphia, PA; 7PM

LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham, in Carson, CA; 4:30PM

Barcelona vs Juventus, in Santa Clara, CA; TBD

Sunday, July 23

Fulham vs Brentford, in Philadelphia, PA; 4PM

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, in Philadelphia, PA; 7PM

Real Madrid vs AC Milan, in Pasadena, CA; TBD

Tuesday, July 25

Man Utd Academy vs Wrexham AFC, in San Diego, CA; 4:30PM

Wednesday, July 26

Brentford vs Brighton, in Atlanta, GA; 5:30PM

Fulham vs Aston Villa, in Orlando, FL; 7PM

Crystal Palace vs Millonarios, in Chicago, IL; 8PM

Chelsea vs Newcastle, in Atlanta, GA; 8:15PM

Real Madrid vs Man United, in Houston, TX; TBD

Arsenal vs Barcelona, in Inglewood, CA; TBD

Thursday, July 27

Juventus vs AC Milan, in Carson, CA; TBD

San Diego Loyal vs Dortmund: 4:30PM

Friday, July 28

Brighton vs Newcastle, in Harrison, NJ; 7:30PM

Philadelphia Union II vs Wrexham, in Chester, PA; 7:30PM

Saturday, July 29

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, in Arlington, TX; TBD

Sunday, July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, in Landover, MD; 12PM

Chelsea vs Fulham, in Landover, MD; 2:45PM

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla, in Detroit, MI; 7PM

Manchester United vs Dortmund, in Las Vegas, NV; 8PM

Tuesday, August 1

AC Milan vs Barcelona, in Las Vegas, NV; TBD

Wednesday, August 2

Chelsea vs Dortmund, in Chicago, IL; 8:30PM

Juventus vs Real Madrid, in Orlando, FL; TBD

Saturday, August 5

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, in San Francisco, CA; 4PM

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis, in San Francisco, CA: 7PM