AMC just released an extended scene for Interview with the Vampire's Season 2 (via Deadline).

The video was shown to New York Comic Con attendees on Thursday. The scene shows Armand (Assad Zaman), Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia with the rest of the Théâtre des Vampires about to storm an estate for a late night snack.

One of the new vampires are joining the cast is Ben Daniels who will play Santiago, a telepathic vampire and member of the Théâtre des Vampires coven. Delainey Hayles will replace Bailey Bass, who previously played teenage vampire and Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis' adopted daughter Claudia.

Interview with the Vampire's second season will feature Armand more prominently. Season 1 ended with Armand revealing to Daniel Molloy, the journalist, that he, too, is a vampire.

Season 1 introduced us to Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac as they navigate being vampires and lovers in 19th century New Orleans. Daniel (Eric Bogosian) is a journalist who gets his second chance and chance of a lifetime by interviewing Louis again.

Season 2, on the other hand, will see the vampires all over Europe, as Louis and Claudia escape New Orleans and Lestat. The trailer also shows the vampires in France, but showrunner Rolin Jones said they're going places. Literally. “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” he said in a statement, per Variety. “The writing staff of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps' passport books,” he added.

The show is part of the lineup presented by AMC. It joins two franchises from The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live, to be announced at NYCC.