The Walking Dead's newest spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, was announced to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on February 2024, Screenrant reported.

The upcoming zombie spinoff will focus on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) following the events of the original series, which ended in November 2022. Just as a refresh: The final scene ended with Rick and Michonne in different places, writing and reading from the same journal, all the while repeating the words, “We're the ones who live,” foreshadowing their spinoff.

While there haven't been a lot of details released about the show, the studio shared its official teaser at New York Comic-Con. The trailer shows Rick and Michonne against a blood-red backdrop walking forward, Kagemusha-style.

The show is the next in the series following the Norman Reedus-led The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which airs its Season 1 finale on October 15th. Before Daryl's spinoff came The Walking Dead: Dead City, with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their roles as Maggie and Neegan.

Deadline also reported casting news on the spinoff. Pollyanna McIntosh will reprise her role as Jadis from the original series, while Lost's Terry O’Quinn is set to play Beale and Matt Jeffries will appear as Nat. They're joining Lesley-Ann Brandt who was previously announced to be playing Pearl.

The original series, The Walking Dead, enjoyed 11 seasons and has had five television spinoffs. Rick and Michonne's is the sixth. It also had four web series and an after show called Talking Dead.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be on AMC and AMC+ in February 2024.