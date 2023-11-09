The Invincible franchise is releasing an Atom Eve game focused on the beloved hero herself. Here's everything you need to know about Atom Eve.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is one of the first games based on Skybound’s growing Invincible superhero universe. The game focuses on the titular heroine, Atom Eve, as she navigates the early events of the story seen in the television series. Players step into her shoes and can make decisions regarding her lifestyle as a hero. Will Atom Eve build or burn relationships? It's all up to the player.

Invincible Presents Atom Eve Release Date: November 14th, 2023

Invincible Presents Atom Eve will be available on November 14th, 2023 to all gamers on Steam. The game was developed by SkyBound Games.

Gameplay:

Atom Eve is an RPG that is heavily centered around a story-focused game. Players must choose where to go and how to handle conversations and fights. All of these interactions will grant Eve experience which can be used as she progresses through the story. As players level up, traits and perks are unlocked from a skill tree. Certain abilities unlock new dialog options while others give Eve new combat options. Players can choose whether to spread their combat points out or focus them all in one area.

The combat mechanics are quite similar to Slay the Spire. Enemies telegraph their next move and it’s the player's job to use energy points to counterattack and deal damage. At the end of each turn, a set number of energy points are recollected. If energy points aren't used, they are simply carried over to the next fighting series.

Story:

Invincible Presents Atom Eve has a pretty basic story to follow through. Players can guide Eve through the early events of the story, but from her perspective rather than Mark’s/Invincible’s. Eve’s dialog options capture her personality and feel age-appropriate while giving fans a new peek into this growing universe. She's been a fan favorite both in the comics and through the TV show and her special, which makes this game incredibly deserved.

The story stays true to the comic book and TV show roots, which should allow players to feel comfortable while playing the Invincible Universe is an incredibly popular one, and we'll see how big Atom Eve's role is as the second season of the show continues to unfold.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.