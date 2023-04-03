David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark set the court on fire during this year’s edition of March Madness. She dropped back to back 40 point games in the Elite Eight against Louisville and in the Final Four in a major upset win over South Carolina. She willed her team to the national championship game where they squared off against the LSU Tigers. It wasn’t enough though as LSU led throughout the game and built up a double-digit lead they never relinquished. After the game, Clark reflected on the big picture and what her tournament run meant.

“I want my legacy to be the impact I can have on young kids…I was that young girl. So all you have to do is dream that you can be in moments like this” @CaitlinClark22 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ngv8IEjWOD — WSLAM (@wslam) April 2, 2023

“I think the biggest thing is that it’s really, really special, and I don’t think it’s going to set in for me for quite some time,” Clark said. “I want my legacy to be the impact that I can have on young kids and people in the state of Iowa and I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season. I hope this team brought them a lot of joy. I understand we came up one win short but I think we have a lot to proud of and a lot to celebrate. I was just that young girl so all you have to do is dream that you can be in moments like this.”

Caitlin Clark is a junior so she still has at least one more year of college basketball, two if she decides to use her COVID year of extra eligibility. She will be a for sure top WNBA draft pick whenever she decides to declare. And she’s sure to put on a few more shows when March Madness rolls around next season.