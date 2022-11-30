Published November 30, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Greatness runs in the blood. Kris Murray, the twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, had the game of his life to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to an 81-65 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Murray dropped 31 points (with four triples), 20 rebounds, and four assists in 39 (!) minutes, an incredibly tireless effort from the 22-year old forward. And in the process, he joined Kevin Durant as the first player to accomplish an awesome feat in 15 years.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Murray “is the 1st major conference player with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 4 3-pointers in a game since Kevin Durant in 2007.”

Kris Murray, a junior, only emerged as a starter for the Hawkeyes this season after the departure of his brother for the NBA. And by and large, the 22-year old forward has delivered. Through seven games, Murray is averaging 21 points and 10.6 boards on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and a solid 40.4 percent from beyond the arc, numbers that are almost reminiscent of what his brother Keegan put up in his last season in Iowa.

Nonetheless, it’s Keegan’s defensive potential that made him a more tantalizing prospect than his brother Kris, as Keegan put up 3.2 stocks (steals plus blocks) in his sophomore year. In addition, the Hawkeyes haven’t had the most difficult schedule to begin the year, as they are ranked near the bottom in Sports Reference’s strength of schedule ratings thus far.

Still, Kris Murray is a solid draft prospect in his own right, and the level of play he showed thus far for the Hawkeyes certainly makes him worthy of a first-round selection. Murray will look to keep it going as the Hawkeyes take on the 17th ranked Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday, December 6.