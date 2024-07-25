The Iowa Hawkeyes may not be the prettiest football team to watch, but they are at least consistent. They have won at least 61.5% of their games in every season since 2015. On top of that, they have made three appearances in the Big Ten Championship Game in that span. That includes a birth last year and two of the last three years. Iowa returns a number of key players this year, like Xavier Nwankpa, Luke Lachey, and Leshon Williams to help them get back there in 2024.

A star safety in Xavier Nwankpa

Iowa football makes its hay on the defensive side of the ball. That's not exactly breaking news to anyone who watches the Hawkeyes, but it's how they play. They are very good at it too. Iowa allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game last season at 274.8. The Hawkeyes also allowed the fourth-fewest points per game at 13.2. Only Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State were better in both departments in 2023.

A big reason why Iowa is so good there is because of safety Xavier Nwankpa. Nwankpa is a versatile safety who can do a bit of everything. He is a sure tackler who also excels in coverage. He only has two interceptions in two seasons but Nwankpa erases a lot of plays in the back of Iowa's secondary.

Nwankpa is arguably the best player returning to Iowa's defense this season. He will help the Hawkeyes shut teams down again as they look to get back to the Big Ten title game. Iowa's star safety will have a lot to do with that if they do.

Luke Lachey is the next great Iowa tight end

Some say that Ohio State is Wide Receiver University. Well, in that same vein, Iowa is Tight End University. A number of tight ends developed in Iowa City and went on to make a lot of noise in the NFL. Some of those players include George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Noah Fant, and Sam LaPorta, among others. Luke Lachey will soon join these Iowa greats in the NFL.

Lachey's numbers haven't been otherworldly so far in college. Iowa's style of play has a lot to do with that. But he also played behind LaPorta in 2022 and was injured in 2023. Lachey played just two games last year and he went for seven receptions and 73 yards in one of them.

His numbers don't indicate how good Lachey really is. He's got great size at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds to go with outstanding skill as a route runner. Lachey isn't afraid to play through contact and grind for extra yards either.

Not only is Lachey a great tight end, but he also shined as a basketball player in high school. That exemplifies how excellent an athlete he is. Hopefully, he can stay on the field in 2024 and put up the numbers he's capable of. If he does, Lachey could be a breakout player the entire college football world becomes familiar with.

A solid running back in Leshon Williams

For Iowa to control games with defense and the running game, they have to have a running back they can trust. That back for them is Leshon Williams. Williams handled the rock 170 times last year for 821 yards and one score. He also added 12 receptions for 68 yards and another touchdown through the air. Williams showed he can grind the tough yards and break a big one here and there too.

Williams returning is a big deal for Iowa and their offense. He is an integral part of what they want to on that side of the ball. Look for him to have a big year in 2024.