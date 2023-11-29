Iowa football is back in the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan, and they are going to have their hands full.

The Iowa football team has had yet another unique season, and after hearing about how bad their offense was all year long, they have found themselves in the Big Ten Championship game with a 10-2 record. The Hawkeyes have struggled on offense this season, but their defense and special teams has gotten the job done time and time again, and that has led to another successful season for Iowa. It also doesn't hurt that they play in the worst division in college football. The Hawkeyes are 10-2 (7-2) and ranked #16 in the country, and they will face Michigan football in the Big Ten title this weekend. The Wolverines are 12-0 (9-0) and ranked #2 in the country.

Despite all of the negative talk surrounding this Iowa football offense, this team is one play away from still being in contention for the College Football Playoff. The Hawkeyes did lose 31-0 earlier in the season on the road at Penn State, but if they managed to go 11-1 and that was their only loss, they could still have a chance. It was the second loss of the year that haunts the Hawkeyes.

Loss #2 for Iowa came a few weeks later at home against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes were down 12-10 late, but they were getting the ball back with a chance to win. Cooper DeJean ended up returning a punt for a touchdown that would've likely won the game, but it got controversially called back, and Iowa went on to lose the game, 12-10. If the Hawkeyes had won that game, they would have an opportunity to be a 12-1 conference champion, and that would leave the door open for a playoff berth.

For Michigan football, the College Football Playoff is the expectation. The Wolverines are a win in this game away from clinching their spot in the semis, and as a 23-point favorite, this team is considered a lock to make the CFP. It's been a wild season in Ann Arbor that has seen head Jim Harbaugh suspended for half of the regular season for two different things. The longer this team keeps winning, the more intriguing their story becomes. They have a chance for a third straight Big Ten title this weekend, and it should be a fun matchup. Here are three predictions for the Big Ten Championship game.

Iowa will score less than 10 points

This Iowa football offense has not been good this season, especially since quarterback Deacon Hill took over for Cade McNamara. McNamara, a Michigan transfer, beat the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten title game two years ago, and seeing him matchup with his former team would've been a treat. However, it will be Hill leading the way for Iowa, and he has a tall mountain to climb. The Michigan defense is on par with the Penn State defense that shut the Hawkeyes out earlier this season. Moving the football is going to be very difficult for Iowa on Saturday, and it would be very surprising to see them reach double digit points.

Tory Taylor will punt 8+ times

The Iowa football team is built on defense and special teams. One very crucial piece to that operation is punter Tory Taylor. Taylor was just awarded the Big Ten Punter of the Year honor, and that is the second time that he has won the award. He is one of the best punters in college football, and he is going to be busy on Saturday. One of the worst offenses in the country going up against one of the best defenses in the country could get ugly, so Taylor better be ready to go all game long.

Michigan will win by 25+

Iowa football will have to have a huge day on defense in order to keep this one close, and they will likely need to find a way to score some points on defense or special teams. It's hard to imagine the Hawkeyes producing enough points on offense to keep up with JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines, so they will have to find some points in other areas. That is something that the Hawkeyes have been good at this year, but I just don't see it happening enough this weekend to make it a game. Michigan is favored by 23, and they will cover that spread.

The Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa will kickoff at 8:00 ET on Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be airing on Fox.