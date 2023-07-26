Any observer would agree that the Iowa football team must improve its offense in the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes' offense in 2022 was worse than it had ever been since Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz took over the program in 1999. Kirk Ferentz seems to believe that the unit will be good enough when the new season begins.

The 2022 Iowa football team went 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl, despite its offensive struggles. The defense led the charge, giving up fewer yards per game and yards per play than any other Big Ten team. Ferentz is ready for the defense to be the strength of the Iowa football team, once again.

“We believe in defense, it's important to us. That's the way we're wired and built.” Ferentz said on Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Ferentz said that the Iowa football team's offense had been “OK” up until the last few years, citing injuries at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

“We've made the right steps,” Ferentz said. “Time will tell.”

The Iowa football team averaged 251.6 yards per game for the 2022 season. It gave the Hawkeyes the second-lowest-ranked offense among FBS teams. No Big Ten team had averaged so few yards per game during Ferentz's entire career as the Iowa football coach.

Iowa was the only team that failed to throw for 160 yards or run for 95 yards per game. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points or fewer in half of their regular-season games.

The 2023 Iowa schedule starts on Sept. 2 with a matchup against Utah State. The Hawkeyes start their Big Ten schedule when they visit Penn State on Sept. 23.