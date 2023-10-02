The Iowa football program is off to a 4-1 start and feeling great after a tough victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes are going to have to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who is out with a left knee injury sustained in the game against the Spartans, per David Eickholt of 247Sports.

‘The Iowa offense has lost another playmaker for the season. Hawkeye starting quarterback Cade McNamara will likely miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a left knee injury, multiple sources have informed 247Sports.'

McNamara left the game and had to be helped off the field, and on Sunday, Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz gave a concerning update on his status. Now, all signs point to McNamara missing the rest of the season in a huge blow to the Hawkeyes.

The Michigan transfer had gotten off to a bit of a slow start, throwing for just 505 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in the first five games, but Iowa has a 4-1 record and has found ways to win despite the lack of offense. McNamara also missed the majority of the 2022 season with a leg injury, so this is another devastating injury to the senior signal-caller.

After McNamara left the game against Michigan State, sophomore Deacon Hill stepped in and finished 11-of-27 throwing for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception while getting the victory. Iowa faces Purdue at home in Week 6 before facing Wisconsin on the road, and it will be interesting to see what the offense looks like without McNamara.