At halftime during the Iowa Hawkeyes' game against Western Michigan Broncos, the Iowa football marching band arranged themselves on the field in a way that resembled and honored Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Salute to Caitlin Clark at halftime by the Hawkeye Marching Band pic.twitter.com/iJ5blRDxLk — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) September 16, 2023

Iowa women's basketball, led by Caitlin Clark, placed second in last season's March Madness tournament. Clark's unprecedented performance quickly catapulted her to internet stardom. Second perhaps only to LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese, Clark is currently a central figure in the advancement of NCAA women's basketball.

The Iowa football marching band separated themselves into two large groups: with one creating the outline of a basketball player–presumably Clark–and the other arranging itself to resemble a basketball hoop. A small group of band members also carried a cut-out basketball, which traveled from Clark's hands into the hoop, resembling what Clark successfully did eight times from beyond the arc in the Women's National Championship game earlier this 2023.

Though Clark has yet to comment on the tribute publicly, fans online are absolutely loving what Iowa football's marching band did. The concept, as well as the execution, is being praised extensively on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) and other social media outlets. In a world where women's athletics has long been overshadowed, it is riveting to see a key agent of change within the landscape getting the recognition she deserves.

Iowa football, who came into the contest against Western Michigan as nearly 30-point favorites, entered halftime up 14-10 with all of their points coming in the second quarter. Considering the difficulty of their matchup, while their marching band was putting on a performance for the fans, Iowa was likely readjusting to execute to their full potential against a significantly weaker opponent.