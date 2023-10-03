The Iowa State football betting scandal received its latest update Monday, when charges against Cyclones tight end DeShawn Hanika were dismissed. Hanika and more than a dozen other athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were charged in a state investigation into illegal sports gambling. Most were accused of underage gambling. Hanika allegedly made 288 illegal bets, with 70 on Iowa State basketball.

Hanika's attorneys requested the case be dismissed after the state failed to indict him by Sept. 24. State law required an indictment within 45 days of Hanika's choice to waive a preliminary trial. The charge in question was for tampering with records. The prosecution agreed and motioned to dismiss the case. A Story County judge granted the request Monday.

The NCAA indefinitely suspended Hanika's eligibility at the beginning of September. Had Hanika wagered on Iowa State football, he risked permanently losing his NCAA eligibility. He hasn't played this season, but he does remain on the Cyclones roster.

Several charges against Iowa State athletes remain open. Two Iowa State football players, DL Isaiah Lee and RB Jirehl Brock, as well as Iowa State wrestler Paniro Johnson, face misdemeanor charges for tampering with records and also felony charges of identity theft. The identity theft charges are based in the athletes creating mobile sports betting accounts under different names to conceal their own identity.

Eyioma Uwazurike, a former Iowa State defensive lineman, also has an ongoing case. Uwazurike now plays in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, but he is also suspended by the NFL for wagering on NFL games.