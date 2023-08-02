Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a gambling probe revealed that he bet on games he played in both at Iowa State and with the Denver Broncos last season, according to a report from the Des Moines Register.

Prosecutors in the case say a FanDuel account Uwazurike controlled was used to make approximately 801 wagers totaling over $21,361.

Prosecutors also said Uwazurike bet on four Broncos games while he was inactive last season, as well as two games in which he played: Dec. 11, 2022, against Kansas City and Dec. 18, 2022, against Arizona, a game in which he recorded two tackles. Uwazurike also bet on games he played in while at Iowa State, including Sept. 11, 2021 against Iowa, and Oct. 2, 2021, against Kansas.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Broncos, was first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 at Iowa State. He appeared in eight games last season for the Broncos, recording 11 solo tackles.

The gambling probe into Iowa State football has also led to Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers falling under investigation.

The NFL has seen a rash of gambling issues over the last year but has dealt out firm suspensions for any violations, as Vice President and GM David Highhill, who oversees sports betting for the NFL, recently wrote to ESPN.

“There is simply no way to have any tolerance when it comes to our players, coaches, or staff betting on NFL football,” Highhill wrote. “As individuals involved with the NFL, whether player, personnel, or staff, we have different obligations [and in some cases relevant state laws] than our fans that mean we cannot bet on football. This should not be surprising or controversial.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams have been the biggest names to receive gambling suspensions, but the league has indefinitely suspended multiple other players for gambling, with harsher penalties coming down on players who gambled in games they played in.

If recent history is any indicator, suspended Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike has likely played his last down in the NFL after gambling on his own team in games he played in.