A major talking point around college football and college sports in general recently has been the ongoing scandal involving sports betting at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The biggest storyline involves a game between Iowa football and Iowa State football.

The situation has received a major update as a state agency investigating the incident reported that there is no evidence that the outcome of games involving the two schools were affected by gambling interests, according to an article from ESPN.

In the past week, seven athletes, current and former, from the two schools have been charged in the incident. The two most recognized players are Iowa State football quarterback Hunter Dekkers and former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis. Four of the seven players allegedly wagered on games involving their own teams.

The gambling went on from January of 2021 until May of 2023, and the athletes involved reportedly placed over 5,000 combined wagers, which equated to over $100,000 of wagers placed.

The Iowa Racing and Gambling Commission has played a large part in the investigation of this incident and released a statement in regards to evidence being gathered.

“In light of recent charges filed in the state regarding possible sports wagering violations by student athletes, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) would like to affirm that it does not currently have any information that would call into question the integrity of any sports wagering contest or event involving the University of Iowa or Iowa State University.”

This is certainly one of the more bizarre storylines to surface in regards to college athletics. We have already seen coaches from other schools implement changes to stop sports betting issues, and it'll be interesting to see how this story continues to develop.