Count Iowa State football running back Jirehl Brock as another casualty of the ongoing controversial gambling investigation.

Brock officially left the program on Monday. The Quincy, IL native allegedly placed 1,327 illegal bets on FanDuel for one year. Brock began placing the bets, which added up to $12,000, in February 2022, per APNews.com.

Jirehl Brock faced charges of tampering with his FanDuel account, which he registered under another person's name. He allegedly placed the illegal bets on three Iowa State football games under another alias. Brock suited up in two of those games. He also wagered on 13 Iowa State basketball games.

RB Jirehl Brock has left the Iowa State Football team. pic.twitter.com/wZV7eDoOOf — Evan Wessling (@evan_wessling) August 21, 2023

Brock became the second Iowa State football starter to leave the program in a span of a week. Defensive tackle Isaiah Lee left the team on August 15.

Lee allegedly wagered on his team losing to Texas football two years ago. The outcome didn't go Lee's way as Iowa State prevailed in lopsided fashion, 30-7. He recorded one tackle in the win.

The other Iowa State football starters who received charges were Hunter Dekkers, Jacob Remsburg, and DeShawn Hanika.

Their in-state rivals, Iowa football, have also been embroiled in the ongoing gambling scandal that has rocked the college sports world. Both schools' football and basketball programs are reportedly involved.

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz made it clear he won't tolerate betting on his team's games.

“I think the key point there is betting on our games, and that is, to me, it's a deal breaker if that is, in fact, proven to be true. So, we'll deal with that when we get there. But, I think as we move forward, I think, at least in my opinion, it's been a learning process,” Ferentz said last week.

Jirehl Brock had 445 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries for Iowa State football last season.