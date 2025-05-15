May 15, 2025 at 3:29 PM ET

WWE 2K25 Update 1.11 released this week, with patch notes detailing gameplay improvements and various fixes. Furthermore, this update makes adjustments to Camera Tech, Cutscenes, Customization, and more. Additionally, in terms of modes, MyGM, Universe, and The Island all received some love. Therefore, we listed the patch notes below for your convenience.

WWE 2K25 Update 1.11 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

The New Wave Pack is Available NOW! 🌊 Featuring:

⭐️ Chris Sabin

⭐️ Alex Shelley

⭐️ Giulia

⭐️ Stephanie Vaquer

Plus, a special celebrity guest to be announced 🔜 👀 pic.twitter.com/wxX7i2GQyI — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) May 14, 2025

General – WWE 2K25 Update 1.11

Stability and Performance improvements

Camera Tech

Addressed reported concerns related to camera drifting during cutscenes

Changed Presentation Options to show unavailable settings as grayed out rather than not shown

Improvements to character tracking on ladder finishers

Improved camera collision on turnbuckle/Corner positions to avoid turnbuckle pads obstructing action

Enabled split screen in some cases with only AI managers

Improved camera logic for multifall matches

Improvements to stop blocking action cameras in MyGM Backstage

Improved logic for whether there is time to cut to an action cam to avoid disorienting cuts on very short animations

Improved Spectator Action Cam timing for taunts

Improved camera collision in WWE Archives backstage arena

Better logic for switching to Spectator Mode when ejecting managers

Third Person Camera now has its own depth of field settings

Numerous other small improvements

Create

Stability fixes for all modes

CAA Addressed concerns of Arena Movie not loading the correct movie as set in custom arenas. Addressed concerns of highlighted objects not blinking correctly. Addressed concerns of blinking objects not having the effect disabled when leaving the current screen. Addressed concerns of Arena Lights cancelling the screen when in Paste Mode instead of exiting Paste Mode.

CAS Addressed concerns of crashes occurring after using Quicksave. Added ability to change Hair Shine Addressed concerns of customization options not working as expected Fixed issues with camera transitions when previewing certain parts Addressed issues with “Switch Parts” button when placing images Added the ability to add images as Face Paint.

CAE/CAVic Addressed concerns of music, if changed, not appearing in match.



Cutscenes

New Single Entrance for Cody Rhodes

New Tag Entrance for Fraxiom

New Tag Entrance for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Gameplay

Tuned “Quick Getup” actions (e.g. Instant Recovery, Possum Attack) to cost more Special each time they is performed. After repeated uses the actions will no longer be available.

Tuned Reversal Windows to be more difficult when many are performed in quick succession.

Decreased the amount of Special meter gained from pin kickouts.

Decreased the amount of Special meter gained from Chain Wrestling

Tuned Vitality meter so that perma-damage is accrued more slowly

Added Carry branch support to certain ground grapples. Depending on Difficulty, AI may utilize Carry to perform certain Finishers.

Addressed reported concerns related to AI performing Possum Pin too frequently

Adjusted logic for AI Settings to be properly utilized in response to an opponent who is Feeding to a position in the ring or at ringside.

Addressed reported concerns related to AI often performing a Running Attack immediately after an Irish Whip at ringside

Improved AI logic for attack selection after performing a Reversal so that all Signatures and Finishers are considered.

Updated AI logic to sometimes use of Wake Up taunts instead of a manual reposition.

Improved AI logic for considering Springboard attacks to better detect if the target could likely interrupt the attempt.

Adjusted the rate at which bruising appears to enhance realism

Tuned AI to perform Leverage Pins slightly less frequently

Tuned AI to decrease the probability of performing Trading Blows

Tuned AI to increase the probability of initiating Chain Wrestling at the start of the match

Tuned Feeding system to decrease ringside rollout when only two characters are in the ring.

MyGM

Roster updates and additions

Custom attires are now available for offline games

Performance updates

Overall Bug Fixes

The Island

Chapter 2 Quest Content is now Available.

Brand new gear available for purchase in the CAS Shops.

Various Stability and Bug Fixes.

Universe

Various Stability Fixes

Addressed reported concerns related to referee slots filling properly

Updated gauntlet eliminator matches to properly cap at 8 superstars in the ring

Addressed reported concerns related to double title matches showing incorrectly

Addressed reported concerns related to the match card

Addressed reported concerns related to championship match generation after cash in on 2 day PLEs

Made various fixes to custom match types, including: Firstly, Addressed reported concerns related to custom match types settings applying to non-custom matches Furthermore, No Count match options can now properly be applied to custom matches

Addressed reported concerns related to a Tag championship appearing as a singles belt

Addressed reported concerns related to not being able to disable the special guest referee meter in universe matches

Addressed reported concerns related to balancing sliders not applying to universe matches

Addressed reported concerns related to Superstars sometimes appearing as the wrong Superstar in cutscenes when using manager attire

Addressed reported concerns related to entrances being turned off after editing a match in universe mode

Furthermore, Added title match support to several rivalry actions

Additionally, addressed reported concerns related to accepting a future match in a promo sometimes resulting in the two superstars continually trying to fulfill the booking even after the match has already happened

Lastly, Addressed reported concerns related to “days held” showing the incorrect stat for certain women's championships

Overall, that includes all the patch notes for WWE 2K25 Update 1.11. Overall, we hope this update leads to a more polished and more fun experience for you in the long run. Furthermore, expect more updates to release throughout the year, along with new in-game content. Additionally, earn more rewards today by redeeming the newest MyFACTION Locker codes.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints.