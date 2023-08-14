Iowa State football, and many other athletic programs at Iowa State and the University of Iowa, have been involved in an ongoing gambling scandal recently. Players from five different athletic programs at the two universities were accused of betting on games involving their own teams, and Iowa State football is one of those programs. One player that was charged with tampering with records is Cyclones DL Isaiah Lee.

Isaiah Lee was the culprit of one of the more concerning bets that took place in this scandal. He bet against his own team during the 2021 season, wagering that his Cyclones would lose to Texas football. Iowa State ended up getting the win in that game, and it wasn't very close either. The Cyclones won 30-7 and Lee had one tackle in the game, and he lost his bet.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, Lee has left the Iowa State football program amid the scandal, according to an article from ESPN. This isn't a big shock after what happened. If Lee didn't leave the program on his own, he was likely going be forced to leave soon regardless. Lee started in all 12 games last season for the Cyclones.

Lee is one of five Iowa State starters that have been charged in this investigation. Players that have wagered on their own games could be banned from the NCAA entirely, and we will find out soon what the fate is for these players as the investigation continues. Tampering charges could also result in fines for the players charged, and potentially up to two years in prison.