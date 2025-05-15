There are high hopes for the Denver Broncos this season, but an NFL insider threw water on their hopes of beating the Chiefs. Perhaps a rookie running back will change that narrative. Still, did the Broncos take a shot at Russell Wilson and the Giants in a YouTube schedule release video?

In the video, the kid rider with the Giants’ helmet falls off the sheep and the announcer says, “Oh, a Giant mistake. They are gonna regret that one.”

The inference could be the Giants decision to sign Wilson for the 2025 season. After two unproductive seasons with the Broncos, Wilson played for the Steelers — on the Broncos’ dime — last year. The team went 6-5 with Wilson as the starter, and bowed out of the playoffs with a thud of a loss to the Ravens.

Giants QB Russell Wilson looking for Broncos revenge?

It’s hard to imagine the Broncos would care at this point about Wilson. He only played two seasons for the team, and the Broncos are super excited about the future of second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

Plus, Wilson didn’t leave the Broncos on bad terms. Former teammate Dalton Risner said he enjoyed playing with Wilson, according to a post on X by Rachel Vigil.

Dalton Risner shut down some of the Russell Wilson rumors

“He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with,” Risner, a guard, said. “This dude grinded. You wanna know why everyone said he had a parking spot at the Denver Broncos facility? Because Russell Wilson was the first one there, and he was the last one to leave. You wanna know why everyone said he had an office? Because Russell Wilson was grinding. Russell Wilson was a great leader.”

Wilson will be competing for the starting quarterback spot with the Giants. They currently list Jameis Winston as the backup. However, they drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While Dart may not be in the mix early in the season, Wilson will likely have to play well to keep him on the bench.