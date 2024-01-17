The Iowa star passed Brittney Griner for fourth place all time.

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to knock down records left and right as she continues her storied career.

Clark moved into fourth place on the NCAA women's basketball career scoring list Tuesday, passing former Baylor standout center Brittney Griner, according to ClutchPoints CBB:

“Caitlin Clark passes Brittney Griner for 4th place on the NCAA Women's Division I all-time scoring list”

Clark came into the No. 2 Iowa women's basketball game against Wisconsin with 3,274 points, needing 10 to move past Griner. She reached that on a free throw with 7:02 left in the second quarter.

The senior has scored in double figures in every game for Iowa women's basketball but one, which happened all the way back in her freshman year.

Next on the scoring list is Missouri State's Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 points from 1997 to 2001. In second is Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell (3,402 from 2014 to '18), and first is Washington's Kelsey Plum (3,527 from 2013 to '17). Plum and Mitchell (Indiana Fever) are current WNBA players for the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever. Griner plays in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark entered Tuesday averaging 30.9 points per game. At her current pace, she could move into first place in the second or third week of February.

Earlier this week, Clark led the Iowa women's basketball to a dominant 84-57 victory over No. 14 Indiana, securing the top spot in the Big Ten Conference.

Clark, the nation's top scorer, at more than 31 points per game, contributed 30 points and 11 assists. The game also marked her 52nd career double-double.