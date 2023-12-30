Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has become one of the most electrifying players in college basketball. She's got that Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard type game in that she can cross halfcourt and pull up from close to the logo with consistency and ease. She's been setting NCAA records and will be a top WNBA Draft pick when she decides to declare for the draft.

During Iowa's game against Minnesota on Saturday, Clark accomplished a new feat becoming the first NCAA Division I college basketball player in either men or women's basketball to rack up 3,000 career points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.

That remarkable feat highlights Caitlin Clark's all-around game and how important she is to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark has the opportunity to declare for the WNBA Draft following this season. She can use her COVID year to return for one more season of eligibility, but she's projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, especially with the Indiana Fever holding the top pick.

This season, Clark has been having a career year. She's averaging 30.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 39.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Behind Clark, Iowa has been one of the top teams in the country the past few years. Last season they made it to the NCAA championship game, knocking off heavily favored South Carolina in the Final Four before falling to LSU. This season they are 13-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten Conference play so far.