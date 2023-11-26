Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark, defeats Florida Gulf Coast 100-62, setting up a rematch with Kansas State after a dominant performance.

The University of Iowa women's basketball team, led by guard Caitlin Clark, delivered an impressive performance in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinal, handily defeating Florida Gulf Coast with a final score of 100-62. This victory not only advanced the Hawkeyes to the title game but also set the stage for a highly-anticipated rematch against No. 16 Kansas State on Sunday.

This significant win was also a milestone for the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes, marking coach Lisa Bluder's 500th victory at Iowa and establishing a new school record with 20 three-pointers. The game drew a record crowd of 4,257 at the Gulf Coast Showcase, witnessing Iowa's dominant play.

Clark played a crucial role in Iowa's victory, contributing 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists in just 26 minutes. Her performance underscored the team's effective defensive strategy, particularly against Florida Gulf Coast's strong three-point shooting.

“I thought our group was really locked in defensively,” Clark said, as reported by Dargan Southard of Hawk Central. “There were a lot of adjustments we made because they're a really, really great 3-point shooting team. And we knew that coming in.”

Iowa's defense was a key factor in their win, with the team forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter and limiting FGCU to 7-for-31 shooting from three-point range. The Hawkeyes' offense was equally strong, with six players hitting three-pointers, demonstrating the team's scoring depth.

In addition to Clark's notable performance, other players like Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, Taylor McCabe, Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach contributed significantly. McCabe, in particular, scored a career-high 18 points.

“That felt so good, How can it not?” McCabe said. “I like to think my confidence isn't going away even if I miss a couple shots. Coaches always tell me that numbers don't lie, and the next one's going in. I know my teammates and coaches have confidence in me.”

The game also saw four Hawkeyes scoring in double digits, showcasing the team's offensive strength. Despite the absence of sophomore Hannah Stuelke due to an ankle injury, the team's performance was not adversely affected.

The upcoming rematch with Kansas State offers Iowa an opportunity to address their previous 65-58 loss to the Wildcats.

“We know we didn't play our best basketball a week ago, and that's what is exciting about this,” Caitlin Clark said. “We get another shot to show who we are.”