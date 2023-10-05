The WNBA is heading to the Bay!

On Thursday, the WNBA officially announced that the league will be expanding to the Bay Area. The expansion team will be playing by 2025 where they will join the Golden State Warriors by hosting games at the Chase Center.

🚨 The WNBA has officially announced its plans to have an expansion team in the Bay Area as soon as 2025. Games will be played at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.pic.twitter.com/740DNwJuWS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2023

Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber will also own and run the WNBA Golden State. The new team will share the “Golden State” name with the men's team, but they are still deciding if they will also be called the Warriors or go by another name instead.

The addition of WNBA Golden State is an exciting one for both the WNBA and the Bay Area. Many WNBA players have spoken out on the desire and importance of expansion to grow the league. On top of that, the Bay has held the most successful basketball team of the last decade in the Warriors. They will now look to bring that dominance to women's basketball.

Following the news of the expansion team, Joe Lacob said, “We're coming in here, number one, to win. Number two, we want to see this league and women's basketball grow, and we hope to be a big part of it,” via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

“I believe we'll have the No. 1 revenue of any WNBA team. And I think we can do very, very well as a business because we know how to do this. We have all the facilities, and we can bring sponsor dollars to the team and ultimately to the league that will help the league in a big way.”