Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is repping the khakis. The Hawkeyes star continues to reap the benefits of NIL in college sports as she becomes the first college athlete to sign a deal with State Farm.

Clark reacted to the news on Twitter, saying, “Honored to be the first college athlete joining team State Farm! So, where do I get the freshest khakis?”

Honored to be the first college athlete joining team @StateFarm ! 🥳 So, where do I get the freshest khakis @JakeStateFarm ? #ad pic.twitter.com/nTrhjlLBle — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 10, 2023

Clark also said, “State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court. I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team – in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women’s game together,” via Pete Nakos of On 3.

BREAKING: Iowa's Caitlin Clark has become the first college and female athlete to sign an NIL deal with State Farm. The reigning National Player of the Year could appear in commercials and events repping State Farm. More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/055cm5XAvz pic.twitter.com/zN9oDYYIY1 — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) October 10, 2023

State Farm chief marketing officer Kristyn Cook released a statement regarding the latest signing. “Welcoming Caitlin Clark to our team expands and strengthens our ability to positively impact communities, engage with audiences in meaningful ways, and reinforces our commitment to raising the visibility of women in sports. As a fellow Good Neighbor, we can’t wait to drive progress forward together with Caitlin for years to come,” via Nakos.

Caitlin Clark now joins two star athetes in Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul who also represent State Farm. Clark also has NIL deals with Nike, Buick and Hy-Vee. She is projected to earn over six figures for these deals.

The partnerships are well earned for Clark, who's often regarded as the best player in women's college basketball. She is currently the reigning AP Player of the Year after averaging 27.8 points per game and 8.6 assists per game in her junior year at Iowa.