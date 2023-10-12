Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is one of the best, if not the biggest women's hoops star in the college scene today. One can even argue she is quickly becoming the face of women's basketball. With that said, it isn't really a surprise why several brands want to reach an NIL deal with her.

Her latest partnership is quite different, though. Clark agreed to a multi-year NIL deal with one of the most recognizable brands in sports in State Farm, becoming the first college and female athlete to join its roster of sports stars that already feature Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and new Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul.

State Farm announced the deal on Monday, with the Iowa basketball star even getting a pair of khakis from the insurance group to welcome her to the team.

BREAKING: Iowa's Caitlin Clark has become the first college and female athlete to sign an NIL deal with State Farm. The reigning National Player of the Year could appear in commercials and events repping State Farm. More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/055cm5XAvz pic.twitter.com/zN9oDYYIY1 — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) October 10, 2023

“Sports marketing is a key part of our growth strategy, and our investment over the last several decades has shown great business impact,” Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales and Marketing Officer for State Farm, said in a statement about the partnership. “Welcoming Caitlin Clark to our team expands and strengthens our ability to positively impact communities, engage with audiences in meaningful ways, and reinforces our commitment to raising the visibility of women in sports. As a fellow Good Neighbor, we can’t wait to drive progress forward together with Caitlin for years to come.”

For her part, Caitlin Clark was ecstatic about the NIL partnership, noting that she's “honored” to be State Farm's first college athlete on the team.

“State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court,” Clark stated. “I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team – in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women’s game together.”

The Hawkeyes sharpshooter also took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the deal, as she shared a photo of her and popular figure Jake from State Farm.

Honored to be the first college athlete joining team @StateFarm ! 🥳 So, where do I get the freshest khakis @JakeStateFarm ? #ad pic.twitter.com/nTrhjlLBle — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 10, 2023

It remains to be seen what's in store for Clark's fans with her new deal. But sure enough, we'll get to see more of the Iowa basketball star in the months and years to come. hey, maybe we'll see Clark, Mahomes and Paul together in a State Farm commercial soon!