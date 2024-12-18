Iowa women's basketball is having a solid 2024 season in their first year without superstar Caitlin Clark. Clark brought a ton of attention to Iowa's women's basketball program during his final season as a Hawkeye. Now Clark is a star in the WNBA and one of the most popular women in the world of sports. Her alma mater finally revealed the date when they will give her the ultimate honor.

Iowa announced on Wednesday when they will retire Caitlin Clark's jersey. The school posted a simple message on social media that read “To the rafters. 2.2.25” and tagged Caitlin Clark in the post.

Iowa knows what they're doing by picking the date February 2nd, or “22” just like Clark's jersey.

February is during the WNBA offseason. Clark has declined to join the Unrivaled basketball league, which means she'll definitely be in attendance for this event.

This will be a night to remember for the entire program.

Is Caitlin Clark the best player in Iowa women's basketball history?

Caitlin Clark is certainly the best player in Iowa women's basketball history. In fact, she may be the best female athlete in all of NCAA history.

Everyone has heard about Clark's laundry list of accolades by this point. She did not become the first overall pick the the Indiana Fever for nothing. Clark also immediately broke the WNBA's rookie scoring record, making it clear that the professional game is not too big for her.

But let's look back at her impressive list of collegiate accomplishments. Aside from wins and loses, Clark made a huge impact on women's basketball at the collegiate level.

Here are some highlights from her senior season alone:

Became Iowa's all-time leading scorer

Became all-time leader in points among major women's college basketball players

Broke Iowa's single-game scoring record

Had the most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player

Won multiple awards, including the Nancy Lieberman Award and James E. Sullivan Award

That is leaving a ton of accomplishments unrecognized as well.

Iowa women's basketball will never forget Caitlin Clark.