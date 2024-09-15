The Indiana Fever really won the lottery by having the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Indiana had an easy choice when selecting Caitlin Clark, a generational talent at point guard who is taking the WNBA by storm. Clark just added another rookie record to her accomplishment list during Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA rookie single-season scoring record with 746 points. The previous record was set by Seimone Augustus and stood for 18 years.

Clark has the chance to pad out this stat and make it even more unbeatable. The Fever will play the Mystics on Thursday to end the WNBA regular season, giving Clark another 40 minutes to add points to her record.

Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell pass impressive milestone in win vs. Wings

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are the engine that make the Fever go. They showcased their talents in Sunday's one-point win against the Dallas Wings.

Clark and Mitchell became the first pair in a WNBA game to each have 30+ points and six or more three-pointers made in a game.

Clark led the Fever in points, logging 35 points, eight assists, and two rebounds in the winning effort. Mitchell scored 30 points and added one assist.

The Fever also got a great game from Aliyah Boston. She scored 15 points and added six rebounds and six assists.

The Fever held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter. They answered each Dallas score and were able to escape with a one-point victory. The final score is slightly deceptive though, as Satou Sabally made a 26-foot three-pointer as time expired to pull Dallas to within one point.

Indiana has already secured a playoff berth. However, they need to fend off the Phoenix Mercury to hold onto their No. 6 seed. This win brings the Fever to 20-19 with one game to go. Phoenix currently has a record of 17-20, which means that Indiana can lock up the No. 6 seed with a win on Thursday. They could also secure their seed if Phoenix loses one of their last three games against the Sky, Sparks, and Storm.