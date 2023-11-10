Iowa's Caitlin Clark's critical self-assessment after scoring 44 points against Virginia Tech shows why she's a top competitor.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark once again proved why she is regarded as one of the elite talents in women’s college basketball. Despite a personal tally of 44 points in Iowa’s narrow 80-76 victory over Virginia Tech, Clark's immediate reaction was self-critical and focused on team improvement.

“We’ll shoot the ball better,” Clark said, as reported by Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. Clark added that the game felt “a little choppy.”

Clark's performance at Charlotte's Spectrum Center was notable not just for her scoring but for her adaptability. With her 3-point shooting not at its usual high level (5-for-16 from beyond the arc), Clark compensated by repeatedly driving into the paint, drawing 16 fouls in the process.

Her performance was a blend of scoring efficiency and physical endurance, going 13-for-31 from the field and 13-of-17.

The game itself, which saw Caitlin Clark play all 40 minutes and account for 55% of her team's points, drew a significant crowd of 15,196 fans, surpassing the attendance at the Charlotte Hornets' game the previous night.

Virginia Tech's coach Kenny Brooks praised Clark's performance, with Brooks comparing her strategic approach to playing chess while others play checkers.

The matchup at Spectrum Center was not just a display of individual brilliance but also a showcase of women's college basketball's growing prominence. The Charlotte Sports Foundation, recognizing the potential of a clash between these high-caliber teams, arranged the game with significant financial guarantees. This commitment to women's sports is indicative of the increasing attention and investment in the game.

Despite the high-scoring game and the electric atmosphere, Clark's focus remained on areas of improvement, a trait that Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore admired.

“To be put in a spotlight in an NBA arena with a great opponent, that’s just what you dream of,” Amoore said.