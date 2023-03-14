Coming off claiming the Big Ten title last week, Iowa finds itself in position to make a deep postseason run. However, Hawkeye fans wondered why their team did not receive a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. As far as Iowa is concerned, there’s nothing to make a big deal about.

“It appears we were the first No. 2. What’s the difference between being the fourth No. 1 and the first No. 2? There’s absolutely no difference, so I don’t really care at all about that,” Bluder said this past Sunday. “I’m just excited we get to play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

“To be a No. 2 seed I think really shows what the nation feels about Iowa women’s basketball and what we’ve put together all year long.”

Iowa has played in front of sell-out crowds all year and will do so once again when the team takes on No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana. They will also host the following game if they are able to come out with a win in their first bout of the tournament.

The Hawkeyes have been on a recent surge and have a clear path to the Elite Eight if all goes well. Iowa star Caitlin Clark is ready for at least one more game in front of the Iowa faithful.

“I’m so excited,” Clark said. “Our fans are the best in the country. I know tickets are going to be super hard to get their hands on. I think we’re already over 10,000 (tickets sold) and they aren’t even on sale yet just because of season-ticket holders. It’s going to be a hard ticket to come by, which is really special and unique for women’s basketball.”