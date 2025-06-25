The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and will look to repeat as champions in 2025. While they have played well this season, there are still numerous obstacles to overcome. Despite being first in the National League West and the top-rated team in the NL, the Dodgers still have some holes to plug. If the Dodgers are to have a chance at winning it all again, they will need to pull off sneaky trades for Zack Littell and Kyle Finnegan.

Both these pitchers are in the final year of their contracts. Coincidentally, both are on teams based in Florida. Yet, both could help. Things have been relatively good at Chavez Ravine. However, the storm clouds have begun to form, as injuries are starting to mount. So far, it's been the majority of the rotation and the bullpen. Los Angeles figures to be in the trade talks when the time comes.

The Dodgers' needs

The Dodgers are currently 20th in starting pitcher ERA. Unsurprisingly, a lot of this has to do with their logjam of injuries on the mound. Blake Snell is still on the mend. Additionally, Tony Gonsolin is on the 60-day injured list, and Tyler Glasnow is not yet ready to return. Despite Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound, the Dodgers are still very thin in the rotation, and it could hurt them down the line.

The bullpen is also experiencing some pain, as Evan Phillips is out for the season with an elbow injury. Likewise, Blake Treinen is on the 60-day injured list with issues relating to his forearm. Michael Grove is also on the 60-day injured list and is unlikely to return anytime soon. Thus, the bullpen is experiencing severe issues with staying healthy. Despite having Tanner Scott as the closer, they still need more. Yes, Scott is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 16 saves, but he also has five blown saves. That is not going to fly in the postseason.

The Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 despite using a three-man rotation throughout the playoffs and an assortment of bullpen pitchers. Assuming that Snell and Glasnow can return, the Dodgers will have six starting pitchers. Currently, the only healthy starters they have are Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, and Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers need a backup plan, and that's where a popular Tampa Bay starting pitcher comes in.

Zack Littell would improve their rotation

It would not be the first time the Dodgers made a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire a starting pitcher. So far, it's worked out, so it would not be surprising to see them go back to the well. The Rays are in second place in the American League East, but that has not stopped them from shipping out talent in the past.

Littell has been productive this season, going 6-7 with a 3.78 ERA over 16 starts for the Rays. No, he isn't a dominant starting pitcher. But he is the exact arm the Dodgers could mold into postseason success. Remember, this is the same team that won the World Series with just three starting pitchers. If the Dodgers were to get Littell, they would have a surplus of pitchers and be able to mix and match them wherever they want in the playoffs. It would also help them in tight games gainst the Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets, should they meet either team.

If the Dodgers trade for Littell, it would likely cost them a top-notch prospect like Peter Heubeck, and possibly organizational depth like Austin Gauthier.

Kyle Finnegan would increase World Series chances

When Los Angeles signed Tanner Scott to a four-year contract, the idea was to have him dominate in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, it has not worked out that way. Scott is still the closer, but the gap is getting wider, and he has blown five games.

Finnegan would be a great addition to the roster. Substantially, it would give the Dodgers another strong arm in the bullpen and improve a group that ranks 21st in the majors in ERA. Finnegan has been solid for the last-place Washington Nationals, going 0-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 18 saves. While he also has five blown saves, the case can be made for a change in environment. Plus, he had 38 saves last season and is one of the better bullpen arms in baseball.

If the Dodgers trade for Finnegan, they would likely have to give up 20th-ranked prospect Damon Keith and a potential low-grade prospect or a player who is not getting enough time in Los Angeles, such as Miguel Rojas. Either way, it would fill a need for the Dodgers and increase their chances of making it back to the World Series.