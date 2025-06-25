Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is forever grateful for his franchise selecting him with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. After the Warriors watched the Kristaps Porzingis trade go down without them, they’ll focus their attention on Wednesday’s draft. Acquired as part of the Jimmy Butler blockbuster with the Miami Heat, Golden State holds the No. 41 pick in the second round. Perhaps Curry is trying to manifest some good fortune.

Curry reflected on his draft night on his X, formerly Twitter.

“16 years in the league. Grateful for every moment. From being underrated to receiving accolades beyond my wildest dreams,” Curry said. “To the next generation hearing their name called tonight: trust the journey. What feels uncertain now might be setting you up for something greater.”

The Warriors selected Curry on June 25, 2009, on his father, Dell Curry’s 45th birthday. After breaking the regular-season record for most threes (166) by a rookie, Curry would go on to be regarded by many as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. He’s a four-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and holds the record for most career threes (4,058) ahead of his 17th season.

Jonathan Kuminga’s subtle jab at Steve Kerr with ‘All-Star’ priority

Heading into a critical offseason, the Warriors will look to rebuild a championship-caliber roster around guys such as Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Jonathan Kuminga wants an increased role with the Warriors and didn’t hold back in talking about head coach Steve Kerr.

For Kuminga, he’s on the cusp of reaching an All-Star level, while he believes 2025-26 could be his breakout season, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“That’s what’s been on my mind,” Kuminga said. “Things take time, but I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on, aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great. … Wherever I’m going to be at, it don’t matter if it’s the Warriors or if it’s anywhere else, it’s something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I’ve never got that chance.”

“He added that he has never had a “consistent role,” saying that “[i]t only happens five games on, 10 games off.”

The Warriors are undoubtedly a team to keep an eye on during the offseason as the franchise attempts to revamp into a championship contender.