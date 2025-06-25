The Chicago Sky earned a big win on Tuesday after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 97-86. Angel Reese put on a memorable performance, finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists. However, nobody is going to remember that night quite like a young WNBA fan who got to share an adorable moment with her favorite player.

A woman posted several photos of her daughter meeting Angel Reese on and off the court. The little girl is seen beaming with joy, and her mother claims she cried happy tears while eventually leaving the stadium.

Daughter 🥹 She cried leaving the stadium 🫶🏾 https://t.co/1Y7xlnXXwG — Dyme Galore ✨ (@DiamondsGalore_) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old forward even responded to a post when the mother shared multiple pictures of Angel Reese posing with her daughter. The Sky star commented, calling the little girl her “cousin” and sharing heart-warming emojis. It's a cool moment that that little girl will never forget, and perhaps Angel Reese as well. These moments are some of the best parts about sports.

Tuesday night's win over the Sparks wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, though, as Reese got into a heated exchange with Rickea Jackson. Angel Reese stepped in to cool down a confrontation between teammate Rebecca Allen and Jackson. However, Jackson slapped Reese's hands away, as the moment looked as though it was going to become a fight. Cooler heads prevailed, and the Sky and Sparks continued their game without any more incidents.

The Sky are set to hit the court again on Friday when they take on the Golden State Valkyries. Chicago has an uphill battle ahead if the franchise hopes to make the postseason. After earning a win over the Sparks, the team owns a 4-10 record and is ranked 10th in the playoff standings.

A win over the Valkyries would be the Sky's second consecutive victory, which would be a nice turnaround after losing three-straight before beating the Sparks. Angel Reese is expected to play in Friday's contest.